Prince Khaled bin Salman appointed Saudi deputy defense minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king’s son, deputy defense minister and named Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan to replace him as ambassador to the United States, the state news agency said on Saturday.

Prince Khalid is the younger full brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is defense minister. Princess Reema, daughter of a former long-time ambassador to the United States, is the first woman to hold the post.

