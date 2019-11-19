Saudi Arabia appoints property executive to head Riyadh royal commission

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Tuesday named Fahad Al-Rasheed as head of a royal commission to develop the capital Riyadh where the government has said it would spend 86 billion riyals ($23 billion) to boost the quality of life.

King Salman appointed Al-Rasheed in a royal order published on the state Saudi Press Agency. Rasheed had served as chief executive of Emaar Economic City, a subsidiary of Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties.

Saudi authorities in March announced projects to increase green space and recreational areas in Riyadh as part of a series of planned development investments across the kingdom.