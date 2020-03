DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 0.3% in 2019, less than expected, because of a 3.6% drop in the oil sector, official data showed on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia had officially forecast gross domestic product growth of 0.9% in 2019.

Despite the slower overall GDP growth, real economic growth in the non-oil sector increased by 3.3% last year, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.