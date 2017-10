RIYADH (Reuters) - Demand for oil will increase between 2030 to 2040 because there will be a need from petrochemical and other industries, not just for energy production, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

“I do not think demand for oil will decline but will increase between 2030 and 2040,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a major investment conference in Riyadh.