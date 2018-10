A Saudi money changer, pictured through a glass, arranges U.S banknotes at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s third quarter fiscal deficit hit 7.3 billion Saudi Riyals, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Government revenues for the third quarter rose 57 percent to 223.3 billion riyals, it added.