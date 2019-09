FILE PHOTO: A Saudi woman sits in her shop at heritage village during Gulf Coastal Cultural Festival at Dammam Corniche, Dammam, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s consumer prices fell in August from a year earlier for the eighth month in a row, but the consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly on a monthly basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

The CPI index fell 1.1% in August on an annual basis and rose 0.1% when compared to July, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

Related Coverage Saudi Arabia waives fees on expats working in industrial sector