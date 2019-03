FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has launched four entertainment projects in the capital Riyadh, together worth 86 billion riyals ($23 billion), state television reported on Tuesday.

The projects include a park, sports track and an art center.

The King also ordered that one of the capital’s main roads should be named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

