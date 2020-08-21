Saudi sacks officials at tourism projects on suspicion of corruption

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia sacked a number of officials at tourism projects including the historical northwestern site al-Ula and the Red Sea mega projects on suspicion of corruption, state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.
The officials are under investigation over encroachment on lands belonging to these projects, SPA reported.
(This story corrects to say suspicion, not charges, in headline and first paragraph)
