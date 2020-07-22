Saudi wealth fund PIF has ample liquidity: finance minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Wednesday that the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has ample liquidity in the local market.

He added that the PIF would allot via secondary offerings part of their local holdings to make sure they “recycle mature investments” and invest in something else that the private sector finds difficult to invest in.

“That’s not driven by need of liquidity though, they have ample liquidity,” he added.