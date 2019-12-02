Commodities
Saudi Arabia raises January OSPs for Arab light crude to Asia

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has raised its January official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude oil for Asian customers by $0.30 a barrel versus December to a premium of $3.70 per barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, state oil company Aramco said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia reduced its January Arab Light OSP for customers in Northwest Europe, setting it at a discount of $1.85 a barrel to ICE Brent, down $1.80 a barrel from December.

The OSP for Arab Light to the United States was unchanged in January versus December at a premium of $3.35 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index.

