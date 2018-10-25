Qiddiya says Six Flags proceeding with Saudi park despite Khashoggi death

DUBAI (Reuters) - Theme park operator Six Flags (SIX.N) is going ahead with plans to open in Saudi Arabia, Michael Reininger, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya said, despite global outrage over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Qiddiya, multi-billion dollar entertainment resort, launching ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marwa Rashad

Qiddiya, which is about an hour’s drive from Riyadh, is being built on a 334 square kilometer (8,400-acre) site, making it 2-1/2 times the size of Disney World.

It will include a Six Flags theme park, water parks, motor sports, cultural events, and vacation homes.

A spokesman said Qiddiya expects to attract 1.5 million visitors each year when the first phase opens in 2022.