FILE PHOTO: A production facility is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi bourse Tadawul is ready for Aramco’s initial public offering and it has done massive changes and upgrades to its system to handle the mega deal, the bourse’s chief of markets, Mohammed al-Rumaih, said at a conference.