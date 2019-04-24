U.N. rights boss condemns Saudi Arabia beheading 37 men

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday strongly condemned the executions of 37 Saudi men beheaded in six cities across the kingdom a day before, a statement said.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said on Tuesday it executed 37 people, all Saudi nationals, in connection with terrorism crimes, state media reported.

Bachelet voiced concern about a lack of due process and fair trial guarantees amid allegations that confessions were obtained through torture. She appealed to Saudi authorities to review counter-terrorism legislation and to halt pending executions, including of three men on death row.