FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Aramco said on Sunday it was lowering its domestic gasoline prices for May, with 91 grade and 95 grade falling to 0.67 riyals and 0.82 riyals per litre, respectively.

The prices will effective from Monday May 11, a company statement said.