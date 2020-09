FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends a virtual cabinet meeting in Neom, Saudi Arabia August 18, 2020. Picture taken August 18, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz called German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed the G20 efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic consequences, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia is the current G20 chair.