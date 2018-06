RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named Ahmed bin Suleiman al-Rajhi as new minister of labor and social development and appointed a minister to a newly created culture ministry, according to royal decrees published on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud talks during the opening of 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia April 15, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud was named culture minister, while Rajhi replaces Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis.