Saudi Arabia to hold haj with very limited numbers for all nationalities living inside kingdom

FILE PHOTO - A small group of worshippers pray at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque while practicing social distancing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 4, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will hold haj this year for very limited numbers of citizens and residents of all nationalities living inside the country, to control the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported on Monday.

The decision comes in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, the lack of a vaccine and difficulty maintaining social distance among large numbers of pilgrims coming from overseas, statement said.