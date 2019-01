Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to build a metal smelter with global commodities trader Trafigura worth $2.8 billion, according to a statement reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The project with Trafigura Singapore will be the first copper smelter in a GCC country and it aims to produce 400,000 tons of copper, 200,000 tons of zinc, and 55,000 tons of lead annually.