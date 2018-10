DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser is negotiating with Russia’s Novatek to invest in a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, he was reported as saying by Al Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Saudi Arabia signed deals worth more than $50 billion in oil, gas, infrastructure and other sectors at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday, officials said.