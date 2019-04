FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will be active in debt markets and that the $12 billion it raised in its debut international bond issue earlier this month was “only the beginning”, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

Falih, speaking at a financial conference in Riyadh, also said the planned 2021 date for its IPO “could slip or come forward a little bit”.