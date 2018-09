DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said on Monday it had agreed to invest more than $1 billion in Lucid Motors to produce electric vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: Derek Jenkins, VP of Design at Lucid Motors, introduces the alpha prototype of the Lucid Air at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The deal will provide funding to enable the commercial launch of Lucid’s first electric vehicle, the Lucid Air, in 2020.