BlackRock CEO says bullish on outlook for green investment

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Larry Fink, chief executive of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, said he was bullish about long-term investment with a focus on climate change.

“Overall, I think because of the great needs of investing for climate change, and because of the pools of the savings and the great need for long-duration assets, I would say the fundamentals going forward into 2021 and beyond are pretty favourable for long-term investors.”

He was speaking remotely at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.