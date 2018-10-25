Saudi announces $4.4 billion of construction and housing deals

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government has signed deals worth $4.4 billion to develop its housing and construction sectors, the state investment promotion agency said on Thursday.

The deals, reached on the sidelines of a major business conference in Riyadh, include an agreement by U.S.-based construction company Katerra to help a Saudi housing aid program to use modern building methods.

China’s PowerChina International Group signed a $2.7 billion memorandum with the Saudi Ministry of Housing to build 17,000 homes over the next six years, the investment agency said.

A Saudi-Chinese partnership named Sany has also agreed to cooperate with the government in real estate development.