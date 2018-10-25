FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 25, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi announces $4.4 billion of construction and housing deals

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government has signed deals worth $4.4 billion to develop its housing and construction sectors, the state investment promotion agency said on Thursday.

The deals, reached on the sidelines of a major business conference in Riyadh, include an agreement by U.S.-based construction company Katerra to help a Saudi housing aid program to use modern building methods.

China’s PowerChina International Group signed a $2.7 billion memorandum with the Saudi Ministry of Housing to build 17,000 homes over the next six years, the investment agency said.

A Saudi-Chinese partnership named Sany has also agreed to cooperate with the government in real estate development.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.