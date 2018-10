RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman joked about allegations that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri was detained in the kingdom last year, saying he would leave after attending an investment conference.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri gestures as he speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

“Prime Minister Saad is staying in the kingdom for two days so I hope you don’t spread rumors that he was kidnapped,” he said during a panel discussion at the event.