RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Lubna Olayan said on Tuesday she is confident that Saudi government can resolve the affair surrounding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: Olayan Financing Company Chief Executive Officer, Lubna S. Olayan speaks during the Saudi-US CEO Forum 2017, ahead of the arrival of the U.S. President Donald Trump, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

“I want to tell all our foreign guests that the terrible acts reported in recent weeks are alien to our culture ....I am sure that we will go and emerge stronger,” Olayan told an investment conference in Riyadh.