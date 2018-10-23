FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian fund CEO says Saudi economic drive important for world

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation plan is important for the world, the chief executive of the Russian sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Cheif Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with representatives of the foreign business community on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 11, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Kirill Dmitriev, who runs the $10 billion Russian fund, told an investment conference in Riyadh that Saudi Arabia is an important partner and that partnership among sovereign wealth funds is a “great opportunity”.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on a series of economic reforms aimed at diversifying the kingdom’s economy from oil dependence.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Marwa Rashad, Stephen Kalin; Writing by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Ghaida Ghantous

