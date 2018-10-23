Total to announce retail network in Saudi Arabia with Aramco: Total CEO

RIYADH (Reuters) - French oil and gas producer Total MTOTF.PA is set to announce a retail network in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco, Total’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Patrick Pouyanne was a speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh.

Total said in April it was interested in Saudi Arabia’s petrol station market and had signed a memorandum of understanding with state energy giant Saudi Aramco to look at options.