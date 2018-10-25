FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S to stay 'key part' of Saudi economy despite forum boycott: energy minister

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will remain “a key part” of the Saudi economy despite a boycott of the Future Investment Initiative conference, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Elekhbariya state-TV on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A number of Western politicians and global business chiefs stayed away from Saudi Arabia’s premier investment event over the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which has sparked an international outcry.

“The U.S. will remain a key part of the Saudi economy because the interests that tie us are bigger than what is being weakened by the failed boycotting campaign of the conference,” he said.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jon Boyle

