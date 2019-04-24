Business News
April 24, 2019 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.K. asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen bought $100 million of Aramco bond: chairman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed//File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.K. asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen bought $100 million worth of Saudi Arabia state oil giant Aramco’s debut international bond, the investment firm’s chairman said on Sunday.

“I think it was a transformative transaction for the Saudi market,” Martin Gilbert said at a financial sector conference in Riyadh. “We lost a little on it but shows how well priced it was,” he added.

Aramco received more than $100 billion in orders by April 9 for its debut bond - even after its prospectus said the kingdom would not guarantee Aramco’s notes - but chose to sell only $12 billion.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below