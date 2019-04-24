U.K. asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen bought $100 million of Aramco bond: chairman

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.K. asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen bought $100 million worth of Saudi Arabia state oil giant Aramco’s debut international bond, the investment firm’s chairman said on Sunday.
“I think it was a transformative transaction for the Saudi market,” Martin Gilbert said at a financial sector conference in Riyadh. “We lost a little on it but shows how well priced it was,” he added.
Aramco received more than $100 billion in orders by April 9 for its debut bond - even after its prospectus said the kingdom would not guarantee Aramco’s notes - but chose to sell only $12 billion.
