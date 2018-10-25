FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi hopes to attract $427 billion in investments by 2030

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects to attract investments of more than 1.6 trillion riyals ($427 billion) by 2030 in its push to boost industry, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Thursday, according to state TV al-Ekhbariya.

“The program to develop national industries and logistics services (is) the largest and most important, and has a huge impact on the Saudi economy,” Al-Falih said.

The minister estimated that the country’s mineral wealth was worth more than 1.3 trillion riyals.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Tuqa Khalid, Editing by Robin Pomeroy

