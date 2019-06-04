Coalition says it evacuated crew member of Iranian ship for medical reasons

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Tuesday evacuated a crew member for medical reasons from an Iranian ship northwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah port, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported the coalition as saying.

The evacuated crew member is being treated in a military hospital in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, the agency quoted coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki as saying.

Malki said the kingdom had received the request from the Iranian charge d’affaires in the Iranian delegation to the United Nations.