Saudi Aramco to help Iraq find gas in western desert: minister

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed//File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Thursday that Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco will help his government explore for gas in the country’s western desert, according to Al-Arabiya television.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is in Riyadh on the second day of an official visit to Saudi Arabia, during which Saudi and Iraqi ministers have signed 13 agreements in areas such as trade, energy and political cooperation, the Iraqi PM’s office said on Wednesday.