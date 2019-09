FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi highlighted in a phone call the importance of achieving oil market stability through join cooperation, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

“During the call they discussed areas of mutual cooperation and stressed the importance of joint coordination to achieve oil market stability.”