Turkey calls for international investigation into Khashoggi murder

ANKARA (Reuters) - An international investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is essential, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, and reiterated Turkish decisiveness to solve the murder.

“We will do whatever it takes to bring the murder to light. We have shown the evidence to all those who wanted to see,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the parliament.

Turkey previously said it would cooperate in an international investigation, and had called for a UN probe.