Saudi foreign minister says message to Iran is: 'enough is enough'
November 16, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in 16 minutes

Saudi foreign minister says message to Iran is: 'enough is enough'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the kingdom was reacting to what he called the “aggressive” behavior of its arch-rival Iran in Lebanon and Yemen.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

“Any way you look at it, they (the Iranians) are the ones who are acting in an aggressive manner. We are reacting to that aggression and saying enough is enough,” Adel Jubeir said.

Jubeir also said that Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which he called a subsidiary of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, must disarm and become a political party for that country to stabilize.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
