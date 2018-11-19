Germany gives European entry ban to 18 Khashoggi killing suspects

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has issued entry bans for 18 Saudi citizens suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh’s Istanbul consulate, effectively banning them from entering the European Union’s passport-free Schengen zone.

A spokesman for Germany’s foreign ministry said the members of the 15-strong squad accused of carrying out the killing and a further three who are suspected of organizing it had been given entry bans. He declined to name the individuals.

“In recent days, we have coordinated closely with our French and British friends and decided, as Germany, to put an entry ban beside their names in the Schengen system database,” the spokesman told a regular news conference.

Asked if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accused by United States intelligence of having ordered the killing, was among their number, the spokesman declined to comment.