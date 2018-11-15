World News
November 15, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi prosecutor says whereabouts of Khashoggi still unknown

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said on Thursday the person who had ordered the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the head of the negotiating team sent to repatriate him and that the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body remained unknown.

The prosecutor told reporters in Riyadh that investigations were still ongoing to locate the remains of the body.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi policy, was killed in the country’s Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Gareth Jones

