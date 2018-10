LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday it was not credible for Saudi authorities to claim that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The claim that Mr Khashoggi died in a fight does not amount to a credible explanation,” Hunt told parliament.

He also said any British response to the case would need to wait for the outcome of an investigation.