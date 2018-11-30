UK PM May to be robust with Saudi Crown Prince on Khashoggi killing

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would be robust when she talks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina later on Friday about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the situation in Yemen.

“I am going to speak to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia but it is the relationship we have with Saudi Arabia that enables me to sit down with him and be robust on our views on two issues,” May told Sky News in an interview on Friday.

She said she would tell him that the investigation into Khashoggi’s killing must be full and credible and that those responsible must be held to account.

Regarding Yemen, she said she would encourage him to find a political solution.

“We believe that now is the time, there is an opportunity to find a solution, to come to a political solution because that is the way to ensure the future and a safe and secure future for the people of the Yemen,” she said.