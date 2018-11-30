UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaking at a Select Committee hearing, in London, Britain November 29, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters TV

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.

May had told reporters on the flight to Buenos Aires on Thursday that she wanted to speak to the crown prince about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the situation in Yemen before the formal meeting between the pair was announced on Friday.

The meeting will take place at 2000 GMT.

The visit by the prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, to the summit of industrialized nations is fraught with controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.