LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday called for urgent clarification of the circumstances of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after Saudi Arabia said it did not know details of how the dissident journalist was killed.

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“There remains an urgent need for clarification of what happened beyond the hypotheses raised so far in the Saudi investigation,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman told reporters.