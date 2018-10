DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will hold to account those responsible of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing and those who failed in their duties, whoever they are, the Saudi cabinet said after a meeting chaired by King Salman on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, attends a banquet hosted by Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool/File Photo

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 when he entered the consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.