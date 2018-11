FILE PHOTO - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a joint news conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday welcomed U.S. Treasury sanctions on 17 Saudi officials for their role in the killing last month of Jamal Khashoggi, and said Canada was weighing similar action.

“Canada welcomes the U.S. action,” Freeland told reporters today after touring a factory in Port Colborne, Ontario. Canada will be “actively considering” similar sanctions in coming days, she added.