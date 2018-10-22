Car belonging to Saudi consulate found in Istanbul parking lot: NTV

ANKARA (Reuters) - A car belonging to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has been found in the Sultangazi district of the city, broadcaster NTV and other local media said on Monday, adding that police would search the vehicle.

Turkish police officers stand guard at the entrance of a car park where a vehicle belongs to Saudi Arabia's consulate was found, in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Turkish and Saudi authorities have been investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing after entering the consulate on Oct. 2. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.