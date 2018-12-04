Trump administration to brief House on Saudi situation: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, will brief all U.S. House of Representative lawmakers on the Saudi situation on Dec. 13, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

CIA Director Gina Haspel gave leaders of several U.S. Senate committees a closed briefing on Tuesday on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, leading some senators to say they were more certain than ever that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was culpable in the crime.