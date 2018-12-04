Politics
December 4, 2018 / 6:48 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Trump administration to brief House on Saudi situation: source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, will brief all U.S. House of Representative lawmakers on the Saudi situation on Dec. 13, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

CIA Director Gina Haspel gave leaders of several U.S. Senate committees a closed briefing on Tuesday on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, leading some senators to say they were more certain than ever that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was culpable in the crime.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.