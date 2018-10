WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey on Monday to work on the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

New CIA Director Gina Haspel speaks after being sworn in during ceremonies at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that he has “top intelligence people in Turkey,” but did not provide any details.