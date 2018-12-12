House to hold hearings on Saudi Arabia next year: Engel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Eliot Engel said on Wednesday the House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold hearings after the first of the year on all aspects of Saudi behavior, including the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We’ll let the chips fall where they may,” Engel, the presumptive chairman of the committee when Democrats take over Congress in January. “I think that we need to have an assessment of our relationship with Saudi Arabia.”