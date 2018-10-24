FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 24, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Turkish police receive permission to search well at Saudi consulate: NTV

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police have been granted permission to search a well in the garden of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and will conduct inspections, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday, after Saudi officials had earlier refused to allow a search.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's consulate is pictured from a skyscraper in Istanbul's Levent district, Turkey October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Authorities have previously carried out inspections at the consulate and consul general’s residence in Istanbul as part of the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. After weeks of denial, Saudi Arabia at the weekend said the journalist had been killed at the consulate.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.