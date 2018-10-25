FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish police investigating water sample from Saudi consulate well: CNN Turk

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police are investigating water samples taken from a well at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A TV journalist reports outside the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish authorities on Wednesday were granted permission by Saudi officials to carry out inspections at the well after being initially denied access.

After weeks of conflicting reports on Khashoggi’s fate, Saudi Arabia at the weekend said the journalist had been killed in a botched interrogation at the consulate, prompting international outcry.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

